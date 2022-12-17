Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Drops By 23.0%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

ACI remained flat at $20.66 during midday trading on Friday. 3,500,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,284. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

