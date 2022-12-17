Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Decreases By 29.6%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,209. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

