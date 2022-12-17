Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Expands By 17.2%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 35,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

