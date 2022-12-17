Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rises By 19.2%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock remained flat at $15.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 399,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,183,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

