Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rises By 19.2%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock remained flat at $15.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 399,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
BSAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
