Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Drops By 15.8%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 982,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 449,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,960. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

