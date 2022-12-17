Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Grows By 6.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 44,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
CGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 11,797,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.79.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
