Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Grows By 6.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 44,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 11,797,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

