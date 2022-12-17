Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Declines By 20.9%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 47,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Centogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.98.
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
