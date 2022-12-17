Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Declines By 20.9%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene Price Performance

NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 47,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Centogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.