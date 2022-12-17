Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Increases By 20.4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CleanSpark Stock Down 0.5 %

CleanSpark stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,772. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.85. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 45,795 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CleanSpark

CLSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.