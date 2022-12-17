Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expands By 6.3%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,350 shares of company stock worth $8,228,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.36. 867,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -918.00 and a beta of 0.47. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

