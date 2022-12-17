Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Grows By 6.5%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,027. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

