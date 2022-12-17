Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Declines By 26.4%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Conduent by 4,848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Trading Down 1.6 %

Conduent stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 1,687,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.70. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. Conduent had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

