Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Rises By 7.9%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 497,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, insider Cory Mitchell bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,390 shares in the company, valued at $102,204.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, Director Shaun Noll bought 3,469,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory Mitchell bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,204.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,491,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,039 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 10.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 238,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.87. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.32.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

