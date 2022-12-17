Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Decreases By 29.1%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,320. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

About DLocal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

