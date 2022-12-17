Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Decreases By 22.6%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ESGR stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.47.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

