Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Increases By 14.5%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 969,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.77.

NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching 6.59. 437,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,214. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 5.87 and a fifty-two week high of 17.38.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

