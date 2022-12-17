Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 13.8%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.9 days.
Fanuc Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded down 0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 153.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. Fanuc has a one year low of 127.00 and a one year high of 221.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 153.24.
Fanuc Company Profile
