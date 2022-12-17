Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 13.8%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.9 days.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded down 0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 153.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. Fanuc has a one year low of 127.00 and a one year high of 221.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 153.24.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

