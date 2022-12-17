Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Decreases By 17.7%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance
FNCH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,490. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $11.16.
About Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
