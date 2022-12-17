Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Declines By 27.0%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of GBRGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,710. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.