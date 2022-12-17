Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Grows By 15.1%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 1,142,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,029. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $8.20.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.