Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Increases By 18.8%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Down 98.6 %

HCARW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,647,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,470. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

