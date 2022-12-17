Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Declines By 23.2%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Heritage Global Stock Up 0.4 %
Heritage Global stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 214,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,506. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
