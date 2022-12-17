Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Rises By 12.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO remained flat at $24.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,339. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

