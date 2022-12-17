Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Rises By 12.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO remained flat at $24.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,339. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.