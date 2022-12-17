Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Drops By 27.9%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Kardex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $175.00 during trading hours on Friday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $139.88 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kardex in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

