Short Interest in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Grows By 5.1%

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Kellogg Stock Performance
K traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,011. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Stories
