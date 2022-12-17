Short Interest in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Grows By 5.1%

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,011. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

