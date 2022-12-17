Short Interest in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Declines By 18.2%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 915,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.84. M/I Homes has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $63.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

