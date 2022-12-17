Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 16.1%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,236. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.