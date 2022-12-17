Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Decreases By 28.2%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.99. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
