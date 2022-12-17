Short Interest in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expands By 22.1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 9,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.35 and a 200 day moving average of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

