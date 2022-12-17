SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04448931 USD and is down -15.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,753,386.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

