SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

