SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 281,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

