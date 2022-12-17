Sourceless Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $168.02 million and $6.84 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00733248 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

