SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SLY stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

