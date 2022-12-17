Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Acquired by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Stem makes up approximately 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.09% of Stem worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 2,861,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

