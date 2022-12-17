Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

