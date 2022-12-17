Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

