Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

