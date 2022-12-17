Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 444,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

