Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

