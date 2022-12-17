Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.34 or 0.07072614 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031948 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071157 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052578 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008175 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022119 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,144,207 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
