Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $179.50 or 0.01071014 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $54,521.78 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 204.59536352 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $137,741.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

