Strid Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF comprises approximately 24.1% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 65.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $95,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 371.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 478,173 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI opened at $23.98 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

