Strid Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period.

DWAS stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

