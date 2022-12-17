Strid Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Strid Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,488,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $95.88.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.