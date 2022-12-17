Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.64

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $277,774.58 and approximately $19.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072567 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

