Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.06.

