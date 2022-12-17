T-mac DAO (TMG) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $247.03 million and $89,162.95 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.
T-mac DAO Profile
T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars.
