TAP Consulting LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 1.87% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

