TAP Consulting LLC Sells 23,274 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,274 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $125.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59.

