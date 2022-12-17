TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

